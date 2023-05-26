Gadar stars who will unfortunately not be a part of Gadar 2

There are many stars from 2001 Gadar who will not be a part of the sequel Gadar 2. Here, take a look at the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Amrish Puri played Sakina Ali's dad. He passed away on January 12, 2006.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dolly Bindra essayed Gul Khan's wife in Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tony Mirchandani played a role in Sunny Deol's Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mushtaq Khan played the role of Gul Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mithilesh Chaturvedi essayed a newspaper editor died in August 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Shauq passed away because of a heart attack on January 10, 2011.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ehsaan Khan had a supporting role in Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Puri was the narrator of Gadar. He died on January 6, 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed! Gadar had a stellar cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Chaturvedi had essayed an important role in Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishrat Ali passed away in 20145 because of an accident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!