Gadar stars who will unfortunately not be a part of Gadar 2

There are many stars from 2001 Gadar who will not be a part of the sequel Gadar 2. Here, take a look at the list.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri played Sakina Ali's dad. He passed away on January 12, 2006.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra essayed Gul Khan's wife in Gadar.

Tony Mirchandani

Tony Mirchandani played a role in Sunny Deol's Gadar.

Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan played the role of Gul Khan.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Mithilesh Chaturvedi essayed a newspaper editor died in August 2022.

Vivek Shauq

Vivek Shauq passed away because of a heart attack on January 10, 2011.

Ehsaan Khan

Ehsaan Khan had a supporting role in Gadar.

Om Puri

Om Puri was the narrator of Gadar. He died on January 6, 2017.

Cast

Indeed! Gadar had a stellar cast.

Release

Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023.

Vikrant Chaturvedi

Vikrant Chaturvedi had essayed an important role in Gadar.

Ishrat Ali

Ishrat Ali passed away in 20145 because of an accident.

