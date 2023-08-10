Gadar, Uri, Lakshya and more Top 10 films on India Pakistan conflict

Gadar 2 is set to release but before that here are 10 films based on Indo-pak war

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Gadar

The film is set during the Partition of India and highlights the conflict between Hindus and Muslims.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal leads a covert operation against Pakistan after they attacked a base camp in Uri, Kashmir, and killed soldiers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border

This war drama is based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, showcasing the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi

While the main focus is on espionage during the 1971 war, the film also touches upon the strained relationship between the two nations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LOC: Kargil

A multi-starrer film depicting the events of the Kargil War in 1999 between India and Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghazi Attack

This film is about the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when the neighboring country launched a secret submarine attack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshya

This Hrithik Roshan film is based on the 1999 Kargil War between Indian and Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romeo Akbar Walter

This film revolves around a bank officer recruited as an Indian intelligence spy for an espionage in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maachis

This film explores the impact of terrorism in Punjab during the 1980s and early 1990s, reflecting on the region's socio-political turmoil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Major Pratap Singh and his battalion is assigned duty at India Pakistan border and have to save the country from terrorist invasion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2: These actresses rejected to play Ameesha Patel's role in Sunny Deol starrer

 

 Find Out More