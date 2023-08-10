Gadar, Uri, Lakshya and more Top 10 films on India Pakistan conflict

Gadar 2 is set to release but before that here are 10 films based on Indo-pak warSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
The film is set during the Partition of India and highlights the conflict between Hindus and Muslims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal leads a covert operation against Pakistan after they attacked a base camp in Uri, Kashmir, and killed soldiers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This war drama is based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, showcasing the bravery of Indian soldiers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While the main focus is on espionage during the 1971 war, the film also touches upon the strained relationship between the two nations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A multi-starrer film depicting the events of the Kargil War in 1999 between India and Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is about the sinking of PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war when the neighboring country launched a secret submarine attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Hrithik Roshan film is based on the 1999 Kargil War between Indian and Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film revolves around a bank officer recruited as an Indian intelligence spy for an espionage in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film explores the impact of terrorism in Punjab during the 1980s and early 1990s, reflecting on the region's socio-political turmoil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Major Pratap Singh and his battalion is assigned duty at India Pakistan border and have to save the country from terrorist invasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
