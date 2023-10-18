Ganapath box office and advance booking: Slow start to be followed by a storm, Leo to not impact

Ganapath may have potential business at the box office despite low advance booking and Leo clashSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath is all set to open in cinemas on 20th October.
According to Sacnilk report, initial advance booking for the film is low, with 7590 tickets sold for day 1, totaling Rs 9.38 lakh gross collection.
Ganapath advance booking collection is quite low now but in a given year only a few highly anticipated films generate significant advance bookings, while others start with low bookings and improve closer to the release.
Ganapath has all that it takes for a big masala entertainer however advance booking is low but once the film is released and people would know about it then the collection is expected to pick up.
Trade experts believe Ganapath could perform as well as other major action films like Jawan, Pathan, and Gadar 2.
Although it clashes with Leo, the limited screening of Thalapathy Vijay's Hindi version in the north makes Ganapath a top choice for Hindi movie enthusiasts.
With the right release, positive reviews, and strong word of mouth, Ganapath stands a good chance of becoming a significant box office success.
The film's success will depend on factors like the release day, critical reviews, and audience buzz.
Even critic KRK expressed shock at the film's initial advance booking, indicating the excitement surrounding Ganapath.
With its strong buzz and high expectations, Ganapath is expected to see increased advance booking as its release date approaches.
While the initial advance booking may be modest, Ganapath's potential for success is high, and many are eagerly awaiting its release and performance at the box office.
