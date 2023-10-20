Ganapath box office collection day 1 early estimates: Single figure, lowest ever opening for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's new movie Ganapath has released but will it be a hit at BO?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Ganapath releases today

Among the top releases, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film has made it to the theatres today, i.e., October 20, 2023.

Ganapath BO report day 1

As per Ormax media, Ganapath may make Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. The number is not as expected given the hype.

War day 1 BO

Tiger Shroff achieved the biggest opener with War that also starred Hrithik Roshan. The movie made Rs 53.35 crores approximately on its day 1 as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Baaghi 2 day 1 BO

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 made Rs 25.10 crores on its opening day. Fans were more than excited to see Tiger Shroff doing what he does best - action.

Baaghi 3 day 1 BO

Tiger Shroff's action drama made whopping Rs 17 crores on its opening day.

Student of the Year 2 day 1 BO

The film reportedly made Rs 12.06 crores on its first day. It also starred Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Baaghi day 1 BO

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's pairing was a hit. It made Rs 11.94 crores on its first day.

A Flying Jatt day 1 BO

Tiger Shroff's superhero film received a good response on its opening day as it made Rs 7.10 crores.

Munna Michael day 1 BO

The opening day collection of this film was Rs 6.65 crores. Ganapath may or may not reach this mark.

Heropanti 2 day 1 BO

Tiger Shroff is loved when he performs high-octane stunts. The movie made Rs 6.50 crores approximately on day 1.

Heropanti day 1 BO

In 2014, Tiger Shroff marked his debut with this film. The opening day collection was Rs 6.63 crores.

Ganapath to get the lowest?

Does this mean that new movie Ganapath will register the lowest opening day numbers in Tiger's filmography? We await official numbers.

