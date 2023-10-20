Ganapath box office collection day 1 early estimates: Single figure, lowest ever opening for Tiger Shroff?

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's new movie Ganapath has released but will it be a hit at BO?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Among the top releases, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film has made it to the theatres today, i.e., October 20, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Ormax media, Ganapath may make Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. The number is not as expected given the hype.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff achieved the biggest opener with War that also starred Hrithik Roshan. The movie made Rs 53.35 crores approximately on its day 1 as reported by Bollywood Hungama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 made Rs 25.10 crores on its opening day. Fans were more than excited to see Tiger Shroff doing what he does best - action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff's action drama made whopping Rs 17 crores on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film reportedly made Rs 12.06 crores on its first day. It also starred Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's pairing was a hit. It made Rs 11.94 crores on its first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff's superhero film received a good response on its opening day as it made Rs 7.10 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The opening day collection of this film was Rs 6.65 crores. Ganapath may or may not reach this mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff is loved when he performs high-octane stunts. The movie made Rs 6.50 crores approximately on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2014, Tiger Shroff marked his debut with this film. The opening day collection was Rs 6.63 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Does this mean that new movie Ganapath will register the lowest opening day numbers in Tiger's filmography? We await official numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!