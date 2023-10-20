Ganapath box office collection day 1 early estimates: Tiger Shroff film nowhere close to Gadar 2, Jawan

Ganapath A Hero Is Born is out in cinemas from today. Here we are with the early estimates of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer new movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer movie is one of the most anticipated movies right now. And despite it having Kriti Sanon with Tiger Shroff again, the movie seems to be having a low opening day.
If the early trend reports are anything to go by, Ganapath is likely to earn Rs 4 crores on day 1. You read that right.
Despite being one of the most popular star kids amongst the young generation, Tiger Shroff starrer has received a very low opening. It is shocking indeed.
Action movies such as Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more are all working very well amongst the audience these days. Tiger, Kriti starrer is an actioner as well with a dystopia setting.
Jawan had Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara and Deepika in it. The movie earned Rs 129 crore worldwide.
Sunny Deol starrer had a Rs 40.10 crore opening at the box office on the first day.
Leo was released in theatres yesterday, and it beat Jawan at the box office by making Rs 140 crores on day 1.
Popular trade analysts and experts claimed that Tiger Shroff starrer had the potential to be the next big actioner movie in the industry. So what happened?
Well, the buzz around Leo has been humongous. Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been looking forward to this one. The advance booking has been sky-high.
The director shared that it would be foolish to compare Ganapath with Jawan. He hoped that the surprises that they had in store would work in their favour.
Vikas Bahl told Ayesha Shroff that Tiger has done very well in Ganapath, he has given his all and done more than expected.
