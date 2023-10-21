Ganapath box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff film opens lower than Mission Raniganj, WoM to save the weekend?

Ganapath takes a low start on release day, take a look at the box office collection.

Rupal Purohit

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian film released on 20th October ending a long wait.

Low opening day

Vikas Bahl's directorial was expected to roar at the box office on the opening day however, the action packed disappointed the expectations about the collection.

Trade Experts expectations

Trade experts too believed that Ganapath will make noise as it has all the buzz and masala required for a blockbuster entertainer.

Ganapath box office collection day 1

Ganapath: A Hero is born has minted Rs 2.50 crore on its release day.

Lower than Mission Raniganj

The film has opened lower than Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj which collected Rs 2.8 crore on its release day.

Word of Mouth to help?

The film may pick up later over the weekend after the audience reads reviews and word of mouth is spread.

Mission Raniganj alike success?

How Mission Raniganj picked up later we wonder that might also be the case for Ganapath.

Another aspect of lower collection

The film released during the festive time on day 1 of Durga puja which means a lot of people were busy with the festivities and may have avoided going out to theaters.

Fans support

Tiger Shroff fans have showered praises and are talking highly about how the film is a must-watch.

About Ganapath

The movie is set in a dystopian future where a relentless and skilled vigilante is on a mission to disassemble a powerful criminal empire.

Star Cast

Apart from Tiger and Kriti the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Budget

The film made at a budget of Rs 150-200 crore is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment, the same production company that bankrolled Mission Raniganj.

