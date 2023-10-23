Ganapath box office collection day 3: Will Tiger Shroff's dystopian film fade into oblivion after poor business on the weekend?

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film Ganapath struggles at the box office witnessing a downfall in collection.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Ganapath box office report

Despite the immense hype, Ganapath: A Hero is Born disappointed upon its October 20 release.

Extensive promotions fail

The makers have left no stone unturned in promoting the film but extensive promotional efforts couldn't draw the expected crowd to theaters.

Lowest opening day

Ganapath had a lackluster opening with just Rs 2.5 crore on the release day.

Experiences downfall

The film's earnings slipped further, collecting Rs 2.25 crore and 2.15 crore over the weekend.

First-weekend box office collection

The first weekend saw the domestic box office at Rs 6.9 crore and the global box office at Rs 8.15 crore.

Uncertain stability at theaters

With three days of poor box office collections, the film's future at the big screens is uncertain.

Fading to Oblivion?

Instead of rising, Ganapath is slipping towards oblivion.

Second biggest flop of 2023

After Adipurush, Ganapath becomes the second biggest flop film of the year 2023.

Reunion falls short of help

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff joined forces once again, this time after their debut film Heropanti, but sadly, their partnership couldn't rescue the movie.

About Ganapath

In Ganapath, a skilled and unwavering vigilante in a post-apocalyptic dystopia sets out on a quest to dismantle a formidable criminal empire.

Star cast and makers

Starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath was directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

