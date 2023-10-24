Ganapath box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff film fails Monday test, will lacklustre response affect Part 2 plans?

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath box office collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
The highly anticipated movie, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, fails to live up to the massive hype generated by its trailer.
Despite high expectations, Ganapath Part 1 faced a lackluster weekend and a disappointing Monday
On 1st Monday the film could barely earn Rs 1.3 crore at the box office.
The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 8.30 crore nett, raising questions about the future of Ganapath Part 2.
The lackluster response to Part 1 leaves a cloud of uncertainty over the production of Part 2.
It remains to be seen whether the makers will proceed with their plans or reevaluate them to better attract the audience.
Neither director Vikas Bahl nor producer Jackky Bhagnani have released any official statements regarding the film's performance, leaving the audience in suspense.
This installment of the dystopian futuristic film series follows a vigilante's quest to dismantle a criminal empire.
Ganapath reunites Heropanti leads Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from them Amitabh Bachchan too plays a pivotal role.
Ganapath is a highly-budgeted movie as the makers invested a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore.
