Ganapath box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff film fails Monday test, will lacklustre response affect Part 2 plans?

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath box office collection.

Rupal Purohit

Ganapath box office collection

The highly anticipated movie, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, fails to live up to the massive hype generated by its trailer.

Fails Monday test

Despite high expectations, Ganapath Part 1 faced a lackluster weekend and a disappointing Monday

Ganapath box office collection day 1

On 1st Monday the film could barely earn Rs 1.3 crore at the box office.

Ganapath total collection

The film's total collection in India stands at Rs 8.30 crore nett, raising questions about the future of Ganapath Part 2.

Unprecedented result

The lackluster response to Part 1 leaves a cloud of uncertainty over the production of Part 2.

Uncertain Future for Part 2

It remains to be seen whether the makers will proceed with their plans or reevaluate them to better attract the audience.

Makers on part 2

Neither director Vikas Bahl nor producer Jackky Bhagnani have released any official statements regarding the film's performance, leaving the audience in suspense.

About Ganapath: A Hero is Born part 1

This installment of the dystopian futuristic film series follows a vigilante's quest to dismantle a criminal empire.

Ganapath cast

Ganapath reunites Heropanti leads Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from them Amitabh Bachchan too plays a pivotal role.

Ganapath budget

Ganapath is a highly-budgeted movie as the makers invested a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore.

