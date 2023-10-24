Ganapath box office collection day 5 early estimates: No Dusshera boost to Tiger Shroff's dystopian film

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's new film Ganapath is struggling at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Ganapath release date

The latest Bollywood release is Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie made it to the theatres on October 20, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath box office update

Despite the hype, Ganapath has tanked at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath BO day 5

As per the early estimates coming in, Ganapath may earn Rs 1.30 crores at the box office on its day 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Dusshera boost

It seems that Dusshera 2023 holiday did not give the needed boost to the box office numbers of Ganapath.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath BO day 4

On its first Monday, the film collected approximately Rs 1.49 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath BO day 3

The first Sunday collection of the film was Rs 2.25 crores as per Sacnilk.com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath BO day 2

The film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan made Rs 2.25 crores on its day 2 as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath BO day 1

In fact the film took a very slow start at the box office as it made Rs 2.5 crores approximately on its opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath BO - Total Collection

The total collection of the film in five days has reached approximately Rs 9.60 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poor collections

As compared to recent films like Gadar 2, Jawan, OMG 2 and more, Ganapath has registered very low numbers at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leo competition

The film has also faced a little competition from Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo that released on October 19.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Out of theatres soon?

Given the box office numbers, will the film be out of theatres soon? Let's wait and watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda moments that will make fans forever miss Abhira

 

 Find Out More