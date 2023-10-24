Ganapath box office collection day 5 early estimates: No Dusshera boost to Tiger Shroff's dystopian film

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's new film Ganapath is struggling at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
The latest Bollywood release is Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The movie made it to the theatres on October 20, 2023.
Despite the hype, Ganapath has tanked at the box office.
As per the early estimates coming in, Ganapath may earn Rs 1.30 crores at the box office on its day 5.
It seems that Dusshera 2023 holiday did not give the needed boost to the box office numbers of Ganapath.
On its first Monday, the film collected approximately Rs 1.49 crores at the box office.
The first Sunday collection of the film was Rs 2.25 crores as per Sacnilk.com.
The film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan made Rs 2.25 crores on its day 2 as well.
In fact the film took a very slow start at the box office as it made Rs 2.5 crores approximately on its opening day.
The total collection of the film in five days has reached approximately Rs 9.60 crores.
As compared to recent films like Gadar 2, Jawan, OMG 2 and more, Ganapath has registered very low numbers at the box office.
The film has also faced a little competition from Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo that released on October 19.
Given the box office numbers, will the film be out of theatres soon? Let's wait and watch.
