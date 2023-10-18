Ganapath box office collection: Top 10 reasons Tiger Shroff film can be as big as Jawan, Gadar 2

It is the season of action films in Bollywood and Ganapath is all set to take over the box office this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles and is a dystopian action thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger is known for his amazing action skills and stunts, and Ganapath will showcase his talent in a new and exciting way. He plays the role of Ganapath, a skilled vigilante who fights against a powerful criminal empire that has terrorized the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B’s presence in Ganapath will add a lot of weight and charisma to the film. He reportedly plays Tiger’s Guru in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon plays a feisty and fearless girl and will display her acting prowess and action skills in the film. Her sizzling chemistry with Tiger Shroff as they re-unite on screen after nine years since Heropanti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikas Bahl is a talented and versatile filmmaker, who has directed films like Queen, Super 30 and Shaandaar. In Ganapath he has created a dystopian world that is dark, gritty and realistic, and has infused it with thrilling action, drama and emotion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath is set in a dystopian future, where the city is ruled by a corrupt and cruel syndicate that exploits and oppresses the people. Ganapath is a symbol of hope and resistance for the people, who rises from the ashes to fight against the evil forces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will explore themes like justice, freedom, loyalty and love, in a captivating and engaging manner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath will feature some of the most spectacular and stunning action sequences ever seen in Indian cinema. The film will have hand-to-hand combat, gunfights, car chases, explosions, helicopter stunts and more. The action choreography is done by international experts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath will also boast of some amazing visual effects and cinematography that will enhance the look and feel of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath is scheduled to release on 20 October 2023, coinciding with Dussehra festival. This is a perfect time for a big-budget film like Ganapath to hit the screens, as it will attract a huge audience across the country. The film has also generated a lot of buzz and hype among the fans and media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath has a star-studded cast. Tiger has a huge fan following among the youth and masses, Big B has a loyal fan base, Kriti has a growing fan following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath has low start when it comes to advance booking but may pick up closer to release date and once the word of mouth starts flowing in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath has all the makings of big Bollywood masala actioner. The genre has been drawing audience to the theatres and given the festive season, the film may do huge box office numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
