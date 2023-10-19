Ganapath box office day 1 prediction: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon movie to fly with WOM, to make this much on opening day? [Exclusive]

Ganapath box office day one prediction: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon movie fails to create the pre-release buzz, all depends on the audience's response on day one? [Exclusive]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Ganapath on Dussehra

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath is the big release of Dussehra from Bollywood

Ganapath box office

The movie is going rely most on word of mouth after FDFS

Ganapath plot

It is a dystopian action film where Tiger Shroff has to save the world

Ganapath Trailer

The trailer left people intrigued with its unique concept

Ganapath opening

Trade expert Amul Mohan said it should make Rs 3 to 3.5 crores. If WOM is good, it might be Rs 4 crores

Ganapath song

The song Hum Aaye Hain has got a good response from people

Ganapath stars

Both Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff need box office hits

Ganapath maker

It is a Vikas Bahl movie, and he is a good storyteller

Ganapath Vs Leo

Well, Leo is the Indian movie of Dussehra and no one is coming close

