Ganapath box office day 1 prediction: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon movie to fly with WOM, to make this much on opening day? [Exclusive]

Ganapath box office day one prediction: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon movie fails to create the pre-release buzz, all depends on the audience's response on day one? [Exclusive]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's Ganapath is the big release of Dussehra from BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is going rely most on word of mouth after FDFSSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a dystopian action film where Tiger Shroff has to save the worldSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer left people intrigued with its unique conceptSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trade expert Amul Mohan said it should make Rs 3 to 3.5 crores. If WOM is good, it might be Rs 4 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The song Hum Aaye Hain has got a good response from peopleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff need box office hitsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a Vikas Bahl movie, and he is a good storytellerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, Leo is the Indian movie of Dussehra and no one is coming closeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!