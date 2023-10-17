Ganapath box office prediction: Tiger Shroff starrer to be in the league of Gadar 2, Jawan, Pathaan

Critics feel Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath A Hero Is Born has full potential to be another action blockbuster of the year.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Tiger's strength 

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi believes Tiger playing his strength which is martial arts is great but Ganapath is not like his other movies and has interesting storytelling too. 

Unique setting 

As Ganapath is set in a new universe, it is adding more value rather than just relying on Tiger's action chops in movies. He hails Tiger as a mass hero adding that the movie seems to be catering to the mass audience. 

Striking cast 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlights that Ganapath A Hero Is Born also boasts of Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, apart from Tiger. All three of them have a unique screen presence. 

Kriti Sanon 

Girish Johar is mighty impressed with the badass avatar of Kriti Sanon. She stole the show in the Ganapath trailer, he feels. 

Kriti's magic in Ganapath 

Taran Adarsh finds it a refreshing change to see actresses doing out-and-out action-packed roles in movies and breaking the monotony and stereotyping of associating action with heroes. 

Amitabh Bachchan 

The big highlight of the movie is superstar Amitabh Bachchan who is seen in a unique avatar. Both Rathi and Johar confessed to looking forward to watching him in the new movie. 

Ganapath's expectations

Taran Adarsh feels with the massy movies such as Gadar 2, Jawan and Pathaan becoming such humungous hits, Ganapath also has expectations attached because of the genre. 

Director's touch 

He also feels Vikas Bahl is a good storyteller and hopes his film stands out just like Jawan, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. 

Promotion gigs 

Girish Johar feels the team of Ganapath should amp up the promotions so that the movie grabs more eyeballs and becomes a blockbuster like the other action entertainers this year.

Ganapath part 2 

Taran Adarsh reveals that Ganapath will be a two-part movie. The team has shot some portions of Ganapath 2 and will begin shooting for the rest of the film after the first part releases.

Ganapath release date 

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan starrer new movie is releasing on 20th October 2023. 

