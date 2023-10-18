Ganapath star Tiger Shroff's box office report card: Check the best and worst films ever

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's box office status ahead of Ganapath release.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Tiger Shroff's new movie Ganapath

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Ganapath set to release on 20th October 2023.

Box Office report card

Ahead of the upcoming new movie let's take a look at his box office report card.

Total movies

Starting his career in 2014 Tiger Shroff has appeared in 9 movies.

Hits and Flops

Tiger has 1 blockbuster, 1 hit, 3 semi-hits, and 4 flops to his credits.

War

His last film War was a blockbuster earning Rs 317.91 crore.

Heropanti

Tiger made a debut with Heropanti which turned out to be a hit earning Rs 52.92 crore against a budget of Rs 6.63 crore.

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff headlined the Baaghi film series and all three films were semi-hit.

A Flying Jatt

His first flop film was in 2017 when he starred in A Flying Jatt.

Munna Michael

His next film Munna Michael was also a flop.

Student of The Year 2

Tiger’s film Student of The Year 2 with Karan Johar also resulted in a flop.

Heropanti 2

A sequel to his debut film didn’t impress the audience and went flop.

Ganapath

Ganapath has massive buzz and high expectations so it is awaited to see how the film performs at the box office.

