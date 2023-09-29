Ganapath star Tiger Shroff's highest grossing Bollywood films till date

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next, Ganapath, an actioner. Here's looking at his highest-grossing movies to date.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

War (2019)

It was Hrithik vs Tiger in this one and naturally, fans were pretty excited to watch them share the screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War box office collection 

It did a business of Rs 317.91 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 2 (2018)

Tiger collaborated with Disha Patani on this one. The film did a business of Rs 164.38 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 3 (2020)

The second collaboration for Tiger and Shradhha worked well. This one did a business of Rs 93.37 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi (2016)

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff became the most-loved jodi in this one. Baaghi earned Rs 76.34 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Student of the Year 2 (2019) 

Tiger worked with two debutantes, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The movie did a business of Rs 69.11 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heropanti (2015)

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff debuted together and won hearts. The movie did a business of Rs 52.92 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Flying Jatt (2016)

Tiger Shroff played a superhero in this one co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The film earned Rs 38.61 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munna Michael (2017)

Tiger was paired opposite Niddhi Aggerwal in this film which did a business of Rs 32.89 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heropanti 2 (2022) 

The last release of Tiger Shroff with Tara Sutaria earned Rs 24.45 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath buzz 

All hopes are now on Ganapath. The teaser of Ganapath is releasing today. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganapath deets

The Vikas Bahl film is releasing on 20th October 2023.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

