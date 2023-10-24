Ganapath stars Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and more actors who have good lineup of films despite string of flops

Ganapath stars Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and other stars from Bollywood and South India who have enough projects in their kitty despite flops at the box office

Urmimala Banerjee

Ganapath stars unfazed by flops

Ganapath has fared badly at the box office but the impact is not felt by Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's line up

Tiger Shroff has three big movies lined up including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Singham Again

Kriti Sanon's slate

Kriti Sanon has four films lined up including the biggie Housefull 5

Spate of flops

Kriti Sanon has also had two big flops like Adipurush and Ganapath

Naga Chaitanya

Despite flops Naga Chaitanya career is doing well

Naga Chaitanya line-up

He has a big budget NC23 and a web series Dhootha in his kitty

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor also has three films lined up including Singham Again

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is going through a very lean phase in his career

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has six big movies lined up. Tiger and he have the best line up despite unsuccessful films

Vijay Deverakonda

He is also going through an extended bad phase in his career but Vijay gets projects.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young actress has hardly proved herself at the box office. But her kitty of films is more than just decent.

