Ganapath to Adipurush: Kriti Sanon's best and worst films till date

Kriti Sanon fails to impress in Ganapath; she becomes the only actress to have seven flops in a row.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Kriti Sanon: the best and worst films ever

The actress, who recently won her first National Award for Mimi, is struggling to get a box office hit.

Ganapath

Kriti Sanon's latest release has received a mixed response; the film earned only 2.5 crore on Day 1.

Adipurush

Kriti's last release with Prabhas was the biggest disappointment. Despite that, the film made 354 crore.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film too failed to impress at the box office. The film made only 47 crore in total.

Bhediya

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon film was impressive but didn't work well at the box office and made 66 crore.

Bachchan Pandey

Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar's film made 73.17 crore, and it was termed a disaster.

Panipat

Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor's film was a disaster. The film made only 49.29 crore.

Arjun Patiala

Kriti Sanon's this film, along with Diljit Dosanjh, was released in 2019 and is not even remembered; it made around 10–20 crore.

7 flops in a row

Kriti Sanon is the only actress to have seven flops in a row.

Upcoming releases

Kriti Sanon and a few interesting line-ups, and hope that will be a game changer for her.

The Crew

Kriti Sanon will be seen along with Kareena in The Crew. She will also be Shahid's leading lady in an untitled film.

