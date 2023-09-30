Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 films on Mahatma Gandhi's life and times now available on OTT

Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and more films that talk about Mahatma Gandhi's life and his principles.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Films that talk about Mahatma Gandhi and his life

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara to Lage Raho Munna Bhai; top 10 films to watch that talk about his life and principles.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai - Prime Video

The film talks about the principles of Mahatma Gandhi which are relevant in present-day life.

Road to Sangam - Hotstar

The film is about a Hasmat who decides to transport the last remains of Gandhi.

Gandhigiri - Prime Video

An NRI strongly believes in the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Nannu Gandhi - Hotstar

This Kannada film revolves around a group of children who inspire everyone by adhering to Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Gandhi, My Father - Prime Video

The storyline of the film talks about Mahatma Gandhi's life with his family.

Gandhi - Prime Video

This film is based on the memories of Mahatma Gandhi and showcases different facets of his life during the freedom struggle till his assassination.

Hey Ram - Prime Video

Kamal Hasan and Naseeruddin Shah starrer film is about India’s partition and assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara - Prime Video

The film is about a professor who suffers from dementia and believes that he was accused of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

