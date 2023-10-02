Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 movies around politics to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of political dramas to watch on various OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Oct 02, 2023

Raajneeti - Netflix

A political drama filled with power struggles and familial conflicts.

The Accidental Prime Minister - Zee 5

Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna starrer is based on Indian’s former Primer Minister Manmohan Singh.

Aarakshan - Amazon Prime Video

Explores the controversial topic of reservation in educational institutions.

Indu Sarkar - Disney+ Hotstar

Set during the Emergency era, it depicts the life of a woman caught in political turmoil.

Satyagraha - Zee 5

A story of protest and political activism against corruption and injustice.

Sarkar - Netflix

Amitabh Bachchan starrer is a tale of political power, manipulation, and revenge.

Rann - Amazon Prime Video

An intense drama that exposes the media's role in shaping political narratives.

Satta - Amazon Prime Video

Raveen Tandon starrer shows the rise of a woman in the male-dominated world of politics after her husband a politician is murdered.

Youngistaan - Amazon Prime Video

Explores the life of a young man thrust into the role of the nation's leader.

Yuva - Netflix

Follows the intersecting lives of three young men who become involved in politics.

