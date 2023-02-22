Gandii Baat to Apharan: Top 10 most popular OTT shows on Alt Balaji

From Gandii Baat, Apharan to Sidharth Shukla's Broken but beautiful 3 and more; a look at the top 10 shows on Alt Balaji.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Apharan

A senior police officer is set on a mission to catch a criminal.

The Test Case

Nimrat Kaur and Washi Khan's action-drama show will keep you hooked.

Gandii Baat

Various stories of murder mysteries with an erotic thriller is on-point.

Romil and Jugal

Fresh take on two men falling in love will leave you stunned.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's show was impressive.

Broken But Beautiful

Sidharth Shukla's series will make you fall in love.

Dil Hi Toh Hai

Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's romantic show is fab.

Code M

Jennifer Winget's investigation will leave you gasping for breathe.

XXX: Uncensored

An erotic anthology series with various genres will take away your mid-week blues.

Who's Your Daddy

This drama series will leave you hooked.

