Bollywood celebs have the utmost fun in Ganesh Chaturthi and here are the celebs who posed with their Ganesh murtisSource: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan bought a Ganesh idol at his place to get blessings from Bappa for his filmsSource: Bollywood
Sonu Sood’s gorgeous Ganpati idol had all our hearts and so did the décor behind the murtiSource: Bollywood
Ganesh Chaturthi is Sonali’s favourite festival and she makes sure that she celebrates it with perfect decoration and modaksSource: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor always has the most gorgeous idol of Ganpati Bappa at her home. She celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every yearSource: Bollywood
Hrithik places a Ganpati idol at his residence every year for blessings and prosperitySource: Bollywood
Ayush brings Bappa home every year and also invites all his friends to visit and take blessingsSource: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty is a big time follower of Ganesh ji and she places the Ganesh idol at her home since the past 10 yearsSource: Bollywood
