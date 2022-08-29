Bollywood celebrities with their Ganesh idols

Bollywood celebs have the utmost fun in Ganesh Chaturthi and here are the celebs who posed with their Ganesh murtis

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan bought a Ganesh idol at his place to get blessings from Bappa for his films

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood’s gorgeous Ganpati idol had all our hearts and so did the décor behind the murti

Sonali Bendre

Ganesh Chaturthi is Sonali’s favourite festival and she makes sure that she celebrates it with perfect decoration and modaks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor always has the most gorgeous idol of Ganpati Bappa at her home. She celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik places a Ganpati idol at his residence every year for blessings and prosperity

Ayush Sharma

Ayush brings Bappa home every year and also invites all his friends to visit and take blessings

Shilpa Shetty Kundrra

Shilpa Shetty is a big time follower of Ganesh ji and she places the Ganesh idol at her home since the past 10 years

