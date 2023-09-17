Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Alia Bhatt's Top 10 saree looks for the festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is just two days away and we are here with Alia Bhatt's best saree options for all the women out there.

Sep 17, 2023

Bollywood feels

Alia Bhatt's chiffon sarees have become quite famous after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. These sarees will give you the Bollywood feels.

Pretty

This saree has been loved. It is also available online and a lot of women have already tried this.

Ati Sunder!

Alia green saree gives the Maharashtrian vibe and would be the right choice for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Beautiful

Alia's white saree collection is awesome. This white floral printed saree is so beautiful.

The popular one again!

This multi coloured stripes saree is also quite popular. This one is also available online.

Flowers, flowers and flowers!

Alia Bhatt's floral printed orange chiffon saree is absolutely stunning.

Indo-western look

For the ones who love Indo-western look can opt for this one. Alia is just the prettiest!

Gorgeous

This designer net saree is our favourite. Alia looks gorgeous in this elegant saree. We loved how she kept it simple with just earings and nude make up look.

Stunning

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this saree and the classy blouse has our heart.

Simple and comfortable

Alia's sarees from her Gangubai Kathiawadi collection are all so beautiful. This simple white saree with floral printed blouse looks perfect.

Thanks For Reading!

