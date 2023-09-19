Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan steal hearts in simple desi looks [View Pics]

Ganesh Chaturthi: Manish Malhotra has brought Ganesha home and star kids dropped by to seek blessings.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Janhvi at MM's house 

She always dons sarees when attending temples. So, Janhvi wearing a saree to seek Bappa's blessings is natural. 

Khushi Kapoor 

The Archies beauty was also snapped at Manish Malhotra's house but unlike her sister, she wore a dress.

Janhvi's traditional look 

The silk tissue saree looks gorgeous on Janhvi. She opted for jhumki with simple make-up. 

The back 

Uff, the Gajra. Trust Janhvi to be the true blue desi. 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara attended Manish Malhotra's Ganpati celebrations in a yellow dress.

Namastey

Sara greeted the paps gathered in her trademark style. 

Ananya-Shanaya 

Besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen at Manish Malhotra's house for Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Ananya's simple look 

Ananya wore no make-up yet and looked pretty. 

Shanaya's look 

Shanaya wore a combination of tan and yellow. She was accompanied by her mom, Maheep. 

Missing one 

If Suhana Khan had joined these two, the trio would have been complete. 

Ananya's camaraderie

While Shanaya is yet to make her debut, Ananya is well-versed in paparazzi culture. She was comfortably talking to the media. 

