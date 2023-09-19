Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan steal hearts in simple desi looks [View Pics]

Ganesh Chaturthi: Manish Malhotra has brought Ganesha home and star kids dropped by to seek blessings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
She always dons sarees when attending temples. So, Janhvi wearing a saree to seek Bappa's blessings is natural.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Archies beauty was also snapped at Manish Malhotra's house but unlike her sister, she wore a dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The silk tissue saree looks gorgeous on Janhvi. She opted for jhumki with simple make-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uff, the Gajra. Trust Janhvi to be the true blue desi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara attended Manish Malhotra's Ganpati celebrations in a yellow dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara greeted the paps gathered in her trademark style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen at Manish Malhotra's house for Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya wore no make-up yet and looked pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya wore a combination of tan and yellow. She was accompanied by her mom, Maheep.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If Suhana Khan had joined these two, the trio would have been complete.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Shanaya is yet to make her debut, Ananya is well-versed in paparazzi culture. She was comfortably talking to the media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
