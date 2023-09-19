Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How Bollywood and TV stars celebrated the festival

From Kartik Aaryan to Palak Tiwari: Here's how stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the first day of Ganesh festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pulkit Samrat and others visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood welcomed Ganpati Bappa home with much enthusiasm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol distributed prasad among paparazzi after welcoming Ganpati Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alvira Agnihotra, Arpita Khan Sharma with mother Salma welcomed Ganpati Bappa home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and wife Upasana did puja on Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Klinn Kaara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were papped at Shila Shetty's home to see blessings of Lord Ganesha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde and Karan Johar also visited Shilpa Shetty's home for Ganpati Darshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much gusto.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Bhagyashree slipped into a gorgeous saree for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharad Malhotra was in full-on festive mood as he brought home Ganpati Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like every year, Arjun Bijlani also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari was papped in Mumbai as went to receive Ganpati Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
