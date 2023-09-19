Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How Bollywood and TV stars celebrated the festival

From Kartik Aaryan to Palak Tiwari: Here's how stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the first day of Ganesh festival.

Team Fukrey 3

Pulkit Samrat and others visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Bappa's blessings.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood welcomed Ganpati Bappa home with much enthusiasm.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol distributed prasad among paparazzi after welcoming Ganpati Bappa.

The Khan-daan

Alvira Agnihotra, Arpita Khan Sharma with mother Salma welcomed Ganpati Bappa home.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan and wife Upasana did puja on Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Klinn Kaara.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were papped at Shila Shetty's home to see blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Pooja Hegde and Karan Johar

Pooja Hegde and Karan Johar also visited Shilpa Shetty's home for Ganpati Darshan.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much gusto.

Bhagyashree

Actress Bhagyashree slipped into a gorgeous saree for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra was in full-on festive mood as he brought home Ganpati Bappa.

Arjun Bijlani

Like every year, Arjun Bijlani also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari was papped in Mumbai as went to receive Ganpati Bappa.

