Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan's best ethnic looks for the festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is here and girls, you can take ideas from Kareena Kapoor Khan's ethnic wear collection for this festive season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best looks

Bollywood's diva Kareena Kapoor Khan always has the best ethnic looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beauty!

Kareena Kapoor's recent floral printed saree is the best for a festive season. It looks comfortable and classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebo mai Bebo!

Kareena's famous Bebo printed saree is our favourite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red hot!

Kareena's red lehenga is so gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink and pretty

This baby pink net saree of Kareena is so elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shining star!

Kareena's pink sequin saree can be a perfect choice for those who love the Indo-western look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

Kareena looks so stunning in this bottle green silk saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Why so sunder?

This is such a beautiful picture of Kareena. We loved her look in this yellow saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple and classy

A simple look always wins it. We loved Kareena's sky blue dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Kareena's pastel pink saree from Ranbir and Alia's wedding has our heart and this picture too!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actors who disappeared from the screens

 

 Find Out More