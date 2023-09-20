Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie plays with her little friend Ganesha

Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Malti Marie's unseen pictures will make you fall in love with her cuteness.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra shares new pictures of Malti

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Malti's friend

The star kid was seen playing with a toy Ganesha and looked adorable.

Super cute

Malti is seen hugging and playing with her toy Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Malti even placed her toy Ganpati beside Lord Ganesha's idol.

Adorable

In the picture, Malti is seen wearing a pink frock along with bangles and bindi.

Mother-daughter duo

Priyanka is often seen enjoying her play date with her little one.

Selfie

This is the best picture that you will see.

Cuties

Priyanka and Malti give major mother-daughter goals.

Picture perfect

Priyanka and Nick Jonas love spending quality time with their daughter.

Papa's favourite

Nick Jonas is head over heels in love with his darling daughter.

