Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and more Bollywood celebs visit the Ambani's Ganpati celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi at Ambani family: Check out the pics of Bollywood celebs who dropped by Antilia all decked up for the auspicious occasion today.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

The Kapoors

Jeetendra with his daughter Ekta Kapoor visited the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Anu Malik and fam

Anu with wife Anju and daughter Anmol and Ada Malik at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

Singham Again duo 

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty made a joint appearance at Ambani's house Antilia for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Shettys  

Much in love to date, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty make for a handsome pair. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya made a glamorous appearance at the Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

Mr and Mrs Joshi 

Prasoon Joshi made a rare public appearance with his wife Aparna. 

Mr and Mrs Nene 

Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in green while Mr Nene looks dapper in white.

Sarod Brothers

Musical duo popularly known as Sarod Brothers also sought blessings at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Hema Malini 

Dreamgirl's festive spirits were high on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

With family 

Hema Malini visited the Ambani's Antilia with Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra.

Adorable couple 

Bhagyashree with her husband Himalay made a perfect couple appearance.

Musical duo 

Ajay-Atul made a joint appearance at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of Ambanis. 

Gaur Gopal Das 

Lifestyle Coach and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das also visited Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

Mr and Mrs Khan 

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika looked amazing in traditional wear.

Sibling duo

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan came together for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. 

Anil Kapoor and fam

The JugJugg Jeeyo star was joined by wife Sunita and son-in-law, Karan Boolani. 

Another sibling duo

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda attended the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha looked gorgeous in a white dress at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations.

Handsome couple 

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife looked pretty in desi outfits.

The Iranis

Boman Irani and Zenobia Irani visited the Ambani for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Salman with niece 

Salman took Alizeh along with him for the Ambani's Ganpati celebrations. 

