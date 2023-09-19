Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and more Bollywood celebs visit the Ambani's Ganpati celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi at Ambani family: Check out the pics of Bollywood celebs who dropped by Antilia all decked up for the auspicious occasion today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Jeetendra with his daughter Ekta Kapoor visited the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu with wife Anju and daughter Anmol and Ada Malik at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty made a joint appearance at Ambani's house Antilia for Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Much in love to date, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty make for a handsome pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya made a glamorous appearance at the Ambanis Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prasoon Joshi made a rare public appearance with his wife Aparna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in green while Mr Nene looks dapper in white.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Musical duo popularly known as Sarod Brothers also sought blessings at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dreamgirl's festive spirits were high on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini visited the Ambani's Antilia with Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree with her husband Himalay made a perfect couple appearance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay-Atul made a joint appearance at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of Ambanis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lifestyle Coach and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das also visited Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika looked amazing in traditional wear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ira Khan and Junaid Khan came together for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The JugJugg Jeeyo star was joined by wife Sunita and son-in-law, Karan Boolani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda attended the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha looked gorgeous in a white dress at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife looked pretty in desi outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boman Irani and Zenobia Irani visited the Ambani for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman took Alizeh along with him for the Ambani's Ganpati celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!