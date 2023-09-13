Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs who welcome Bappa at home

A list of few celebs who bring ganesh idol at home to celebrate the festival

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival by welcoming bappa at home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is a staunch devotee of Ganpati Bappa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood shares glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor welcomes Bappa at home every year with joy and zeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza celebrates the festival of Gnaesha by bringing teh idol at home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Glimpse of Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty celebrates the festival at home with entire family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre everyyear brings Ganesh idol at home to celebrate the festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon seeks blessing of bappa during Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Govinda

Govinda bringing Ganesh idol at his home,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with enthusiasm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Pathaan and Jawan, here's the box office business Dunki is expected to do

 

 Find Out More