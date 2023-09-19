Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan joins the rest of the Khandaan at Arpita Khan's house for celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi: Every year Salman Khan and his family celebrate the festival in pompous manner at Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's home.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Alizeh Agnihotri 

Rumoured soon-to-be Bollywood debutante Alizeh wore a mix of floral and brocade sharara for the occasion. 

Iulia visits 

After visiting Manish Malhotra's house for Ganpati, Iulia joined the Khan family for the celebrations. 

Iulia's look 

Iulia looked like a princess in the ivory designer wear. She flaunted her look in front of the media. 

Baba Siddique 

Salman Khan is very close to Baba Siddique and family. The politician also sought the blessings of Bappa. 

Salman Khan in the house 

The actor was his usual self, the goofy one with the media. He wore a blue Kurta with dhoti and high-heeled sandals. 

Bhaijaan 

Salman is working very hard on himself for his next with Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar. 

Arbaaz Khan 

Arbaaz made a solo appearance. The actor looked dashing. 

Helen 

Forever in cheerful spirits, Helen looked pretty in a floral dress.

Salim Khan 

Salman's father was seen in a casual look, a striped shirt and denim. 

Atul Agnihotri

Producer and actor Atul made a solo appearance in front of the media. 

The hosts 

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma posed for the media. Desi look suits them, no?

Mithaaiyaan 

Aayush distributed sweets to the assembled paps. 

Sohail Khan 

Sohail made an appearance with his kid Yohan.

