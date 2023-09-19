Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic looks to make you stand out this festive season

Times when Shraddha Kapoor dolled out perfect ethnic looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
A traditional saree is simply perfect for the festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A simple salwar-suit looks good on Shraddha Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pastel colours are in this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't miss to pick out a gorgeous Anarkali to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be as gorgeous as Shraddha Kapoor is a saree and quirky blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's blingy outfit is killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's red classy saree is too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stand out with a saree that's modern and classy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Patiala suit will never go out of fashion. Shraddha Kapoor knows it well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's kurta pajama set makes her look oh-so-pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Embrace traditions this Ganesh Chaturthi just like Shraddha Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm just like Shraddha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!