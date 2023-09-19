Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic looks to make you stand out this festive season

Times when Shraddha Kapoor dolled out perfect ethnic looks.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Desi vibes

A traditional saree is simply perfect for the festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lady in pink

A simple salwar-suit looks good on Shraddha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pastels

Pastel colours are in this season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anarkalis

Don't miss to pick out a gorgeous Anarkali to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam up

Be as gorgeous as Shraddha Kapoor is a saree and quirky blouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go blingy

Shraddha Kapoor's blingy outfit is killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

Shraddha Kapoor's red classy saree is too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Modern twist

Stand out with a saree that's modern and classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go basic

A Patiala suit will never go out of fashion. Shraddha Kapoor knows it well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chikankari

Shraddha Kapoor's kurta pajama set makes her look oh-so-pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marathi Mulgi

Embrace traditions this Ganesh Chaturthi just like Shraddha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ganpati Bappa Morya

And celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm just like Shraddha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 to be special for Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, here's how

 

 Find Out More