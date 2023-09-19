Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 to be special for Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, here's how

Like every year, Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations will be LIT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Salman Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with much gusto.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since ages now, Salman Khan and family have been welcoming Bappa home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every year Salman Khan ensures that he is at home to be a part of the celebrations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But for the past few years, Salman Khan has not been able to be there full-time due to his packed shooting schedule.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, this year is special and will see Salman Khan's full attendance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given that Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 is about to release, this year is all the more special for Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is going to release in Diwali this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the box office pressure added by Jawan, Gadar 2 and more, all eyes now are on Tiger 3 numbers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thus, will there be special puja for Salman Khan this year? He can surely seek Bappa's blessings, after all, he's a big Bappa fan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the years, we have seen him dancing on Ganpati songs in films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans can once again expect to see Salman Khan dancing during Ganpati visarjan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's also Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline for Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!