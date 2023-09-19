Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 to be special for Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, here's how

Like every year, Salman Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations will be LIT.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with much gusto.

Welcome bappa home

Since ages now, Salman Khan and family have been welcoming Bappa home.

Salman Khan's participatin

Every year Salman Khan ensures that he is at home to be a part of the celebrations.

Busy bee

But for the past few years, Salman Khan has not been able to be there full-time due to his packed shooting schedule.

This year is special

However, this year is special and will see Salman Khan's full attendance.

Special blessings

Given that Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 is about to release, this year is all the more special for Salman Khan.

Tiger 3 release date

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is going to release in Diwali this year.

Box office hit

Given the box office pressure added by Jawan, Gadar 2 and more, all eyes now are on Tiger 3 numbers.

Special puja

Thus, will there be special puja for Salman Khan this year? He can surely seek Bappa's blessings, after all, he's a big Bappa fan.

Salman Khan songs

Over the years, we have seen him dancing on Ganpati songs in films.

The visarjan

Fans can once again expect to see Salman Khan dancing during Ganpati visarjan.

Tiger vs Pathaan

There's also Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline for Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan.

