Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood films that introduce children to Ganpati Bappa

Here are 10 Bollywood films that can help kids know all about Ganesha

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Bal Ganesh (YouTube)

An animated film that tells the story of the young Lord Ganesha.

My friend Ganesha (Disney+ Hotstar)

A heartwarming tale of a boy who befriends Lord Ganesha.

Bal Ganesh 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

A sequel to the first film, continuing the adventures of the young Lord Ganesha.

Jai Ganesha (Disney+ Hotstar)

A children's film that explores the significance of Lord Ganesha in a playful manner.

Ganeshji Moreya (Disney+ Hotstar)

A film that portrays the devotion of a young boy towards Lord Ganesha.

Ganpati Bappa Morya (YouTube)

An animated movie that teaches children about the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Sri Ganesha (Prime video)

A mythological film that narrates the story of Lord Ganesha's birth and significance.

Ganesh Ki Friend Request (YouTube)

A short film that introduces children to the cultural and spiritual aspects of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bal Ganesh 3 (YouTube)

An animated series aimed at teaching kids about Lord Ganesha's life and values.

10. Humara Dost Ganesha (YouTube)

This is an animated film for kids in which it shows the story of the birth of the god of good luck.

