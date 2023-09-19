Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are very religious and keep visiting Siddhivinayak mandir

Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood celebs who keep visiting Siddhivinayak temple.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The couple visited the temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone

The actress keeps visiting the temple before the release of her films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

The actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Daisy Shah before Jai Ho release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

The actor had visited the Siddhivinayak temple during his jail term.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebs who offer prayers at Siddhivinayak temple

Several Bollywood celebrities offer prayers at Siddhivinayak before their film releases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

The actor took blessings for Satyaprem Ki Katha film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The actress visited the temple ahead of her Padmaavat release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress took blessings with her mother Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan

The actress keeps visiting the temple with her family and is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Madhur Bhandarkar and the actress visited the temple before their film Heroine was released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jaane Jaan celeb screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma make a couple appearance, Esha Gupta stuns in a bodycon outfit 

 

 Find Out More