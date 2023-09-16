Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 movies that captured the essence of Ganesh Festival

Bollywood movies that showed the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Sarkar 3

The movie incorporates Ganesh Chaturthi's festivities as a backdrop, adding grandeur to its narrative.

Don 2

The movie includes a song sequence filmed during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, blending action and festivity.

Athithi Tum Kab Jaaoge

The film shows a heartwarming connection of child and lord Ganesha and how sad the kid is on the last day of the festival.

Agneepath

The iconic Deva Shree Ganesha song sequence in this film captures the spirit of the festival brilliantly.

ABCD 2

A dance film that features a spectacular Ganesh Chaturthi dance performance, showcasing the festival's enthusiasm.

Bajirao Mastani

The film includes a visually stunning Ganesh Chaturthi song that adds to its grandeur.

Wanted

The Jalwa song from Wanted starring Salman Khan captures the essence of Ganesh festival.

Vaastav

This Mumbai based mafia film shows the significance of Ganesh Visarjan.

Satya

The film shows the Mumbai mafia era and Ganesh Chaturthi festival of the city.

Shor In The City

The movie is set around the 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

