Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 songs to celebrate the festival of Ganapati Deva

Here's the top 10 songs to celebrate your Ganesh Chaturthi in a super energetic way.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Deva Shree Ganesha

Celebrate your Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with this beautiful song from the movie Agneepath.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo

It's a traditional Marathi aarti originally sung by Ravindra Sathe in male voice and further opted by many.

Ganpati Bappa Morya

Feel the energy of Ganesha listening to Shankar Mahadevan's popular devotional chant .

Morya Re

Boost your energy before ganesh chaturthi with this song from the movie Don.

Gajanana

Dance your heart out on this blissful song from the movie Bajirao Mastani Sung by Sukhvinder Singh.

Jai Dev Jai Dev

With a classic devotional song that echoes so positively, just celebrate Ganesha day amazingly.

Ganpati Aarti

Start your chaturthi morning with this traditional aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Vakratunda Mahakaya

Ask your alexa to play this peaceful hymn in praise of Lord Ganesha and feel the positivity around you.

Sukhkarta Dukhharta

This aarti in Marathi that praises Ganesha's virtues will soothe your ears.

O My Friend Ganesha

Just let your kids dance to this song from the movie My Friend Ganesha and celebrate the day with super joy.

Thanks For Reading!

