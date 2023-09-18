Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 songs to celebrate the festival of Ganapati Deva

Here's the top 10 songs to celebrate your Ganesh Chaturthi in a super energetic way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Celebrate your Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with this beautiful song from the movie Agneepath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's a traditional Marathi aarti originally sung by Ravindra Sathe in male voice and further opted by many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Feel the energy of Ganesha listening to Shankar Mahadevan's popular devotional chant .Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boost your energy before ganesh chaturthi with this song from the movie Don.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dance your heart out on this blissful song from the movie Bajirao Mastani Sung by Sukhvinder Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a classic devotional song that echoes so positively, just celebrate Ganesha day amazingly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Start your chaturthi morning with this traditional aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ask your alexa to play this peaceful hymn in praise of Lord Ganesha and feel the positivity around you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This aarti in Marathi that praises Ganesha's virtues will soothe your ears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just let your kids dance to this song from the movie My Friend Ganesha and celebrate the day with super joy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
