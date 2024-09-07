Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood and South celebs who welcome Bappa home with grand celebration

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2024

Sonali Bendre is a devotee of Lord Ganesha and loves to worship him.

Shraddha Kapoor is the ardent worshipper of Bappa and seeks blessings from him.

The actor shared pictures from the celebrations with his extended family.

Dia Mirza looked stunning in ethnic outfits.

Varun Tej celebrated his first Ganesh Chaturthi with his fiancee Lavanya Tripathi.

Dhanush celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his sons Linga and Yatra.

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun brings home Lord Ganesha with open arms.

Mahesh Babu also shared a picture of the Ganapati idol kept in his home.

Ananya Panday took to social media to share photos from the celebrations.

Ram Charan and his family celebrated the festival with much fervour.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty's commitment to celebrate festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi is on another level.

