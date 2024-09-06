Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Top 8 celebs who bring home eco-friendly Ganpati

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2024

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma brings home an eco-friendly Ganpati. The Dabangg Khan even urges everyone to do the same.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Shraddha Kapoor's eco-friendly Ganpati is the cutest.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Riteish Deshmukh himself makes his Ganpati using recycled paper, cardboard or clay.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Rajkummar Rao once welcomed eco-friendly Ganpati made of flour and turmeric.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Hrithik Roshan and family are quite environment conscious and bring eco-friendly Ganpati home.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Dia Mirza who has always rooted for an eco-friendly lifestyle does the same during Ganesh festival.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Sanjay Dutt and family too have become environment conscious and bring eco-friendly Ganpati home.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani makes his own eco-friendly Ganpati every year.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

His best friend Karan Wahi does the same.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Raqesh Bapat too makes his own Ganpati and shows off his creative side.

Source: Instagram/Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Adios Amigo on Netflix, Top 8 Malayalam comedy movies to watch on OTT for a great laugh

 

 Find Out More