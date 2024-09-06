Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Top 8 celebs who bring home eco-friendly Ganpati
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 06, 2024
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma brings home an eco-friendly Ganpati. The Dabangg Khan even urges everyone to do the same.
Shraddha Kapoor's eco-friendly Ganpati is the cutest.
Riteish Deshmukh himself makes his Ganpati using recycled paper, cardboard or clay.
Rajkummar Rao once welcomed eco-friendly Ganpati made of flour and turmeric.
Hrithik Roshan and family are quite environment conscious and bring eco-friendly Ganpati home.
Dia Mirza who has always rooted for an eco-friendly lifestyle does the same during Ganesh festival.
Sanjay Dutt and family too have become environment conscious and bring eco-friendly Ganpati home.
TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani makes his own eco-friendly Ganpati every year.
His best friend Karan Wahi does the same.
Raqesh Bapat too makes his own Ganpati and shows off his creative side.
