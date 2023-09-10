Gangs of Wasseypur: Interesting things to know about Anurag Kashyap's revenge saga

On Anurag Kashyap's birthday, here's looking at interesting trivia of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Nikita Thakkar

Gangs of Wasseypur rocks

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur series has received accolades from all corners.

Cult status

Gangs of Wasseypur has got the cult status.

Budget

But did you know that the combined budget of both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur was Rs 18.40 crore?

Inspired by true events

Reportedly, Gangs of Wasseypur story is based on real life rivalry between Surya Dev Singh ( an MLA from Jharia in Dhanbad) and Shafiq Khan.

Real locations

The slaughterhouse shown in Gangs of Wasseypur was real. The scene was shot in a slaughterhouse in Allahabad.

Among best films

Gangs of Wasseypur found a place in 'The 100 best films of the 21st century' list.

Suggestions

It was Manoj Bajpayee who suggested that his character be named Sardar Khan.

First choice

Reportedly, makers wanted Ajay Devgn to play Ramadhir Singh. But Anurag felt that his star power would bring imbalance to the film.

Age gap

Richa Chadha who is 13 years younger than Nawazuddin Siddiqui played his mother.

Assistant director's death

Reportedly, assistant director Sohil Shah passed away in a car accident while filming Gangs of Wasseypur.

Banned

The film was reportedly banned in Kuwait and Qatar.

Too long

Reports suggest that the film made was almost 319 minutes long. The makers decided to release in two parts as no theatre would screen a long movie.

Thanks For Reading!

