Gareebi se glam tak: Bollywood stars who fought poverty and became rich and famous

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

There are many Bollywood stars who live a life which makes us jealous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here, take a look at the hardships they faced before becoming rich.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan only had Rs 1500 when he had come to Mumbai reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a chemist, watchman before becoming an actor which happened because of The National School of Drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth, who has acted in Ra.One was a bus conductor before becoming a hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan had slept many nights at Marine Drive as he did not have a home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar was a waiter in Bangkok before being the hero he is today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did you also know that the star used to also wash dishes and earn Rs 1,500? He slept on the kitchen floor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Johnny Walker was a bus conductor in Mumbai where he used to entertain his passengers with his antics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boman Irani worked as a waiter and room service staff in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smriti Irani worked in McDonald's scrubbing floors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehmood was a driver and a poultry seller before being an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV pairs who fell in love on reality shows

 

 Find Out More