Gareebi se glam tak: Bollywood stars who fought poverty and became rich and famous
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
There are many Bollywood stars who live a life which makes us jealous.
Here, take a look at the hardships they faced before becoming rich.
Shah Rukh Khan only had Rs 1500 when he had come to Mumbai reportedly.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked as a chemist, watchman before becoming an actor which happened because of The National School of Drama.
Rajinikanth, who has acted in Ra.One was a bus conductor before becoming a hero.
Amitabh Bachchan had slept many nights at Marine Drive as he did not have a home.
Akshay Kumar was a waiter in Bangkok before being the hero he is today.
Did you also know that the star used to also wash dishes and earn Rs 1,500? He slept on the kitchen floor.
Johnny Walker was a bus conductor in Mumbai where he used to entertain his passengers with his antics.
Boman Irani worked as a waiter and room service staff in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Smriti Irani worked in McDonald's scrubbing floors.
Mehmood was a driver and a poultry seller before being an actor.
