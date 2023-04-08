Top 10 edge of the seat web series on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Gaslight is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey's thriller on Disney+Hotstar.
Netflix's Rana Naidu has been an Indian adaptation of the famous American series, Ray Donovan.
Watch Rivanah Banerjee aka Mini's story on MX Player about a faceless and a voiceless stalker.
Delhi Crime 2 is around serial killers murdering elderly people. Watch Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal returning back on Netflix.
Watch Sacred Games on Netflix; the story of Inspector Sartaj Singh, Ganesh Gaitonde, and Guruji.
Undekhi on Sony Liv is a murder mystery around an investigation by DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), investigating an execution of a cop in Sunderban.
Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 faces trouble from ISIS terrorist Sajid Ghani and Rajalekshmi Sekharan aka Raji.
Special OPS on Disney+Hotstar shows how 5 RAW agents hunt down a terrorist who did a bomb blast in India.
Broken But Beautiful season 3 is there on Alt Balaji.
Hello Mini 3 is the sequel of the hit Mini-series available on MX Player.
