Top 10 edge of the seat web series on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023

Gaslight is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey's thriller on Disney+Hotstar.

Netflix's Rana Naidu has been an Indian adaptation of the famous American series, Ray Donovan.

Watch Rivanah Banerjee aka Mini's story on MX Player about a faceless and a voiceless stalker.

Delhi Crime 2 is around serial killers murdering elderly people. Watch Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal returning back on Netflix.

Watch Sacred Games on Netflix; the story of Inspector Sartaj Singh, Ganesh Gaitonde, and Guruji.

Undekhi on Sony Liv is a murder mystery around an investigation by DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya), investigating an execution of a cop in Sunderban.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 faces trouble from ISIS terrorist Sajid Ghani and Rajalekshmi Sekharan aka Raji.

Special OPS on Disney+Hotstar shows how 5 RAW agents hunt down a terrorist who did a bomb blast in India.

Broken But Beautiful season 3 is there on Alt Balaji.

Hello Mini 3 is the sequel of the hit Mini-series available on MX Player.

