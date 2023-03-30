Gaslight, Rana Naidu, The Night Manager, and more Top 10 Indian thrillers to watch on OTT this weekend for an adrenaline rush

There have been many Indian thrillers which you need to totally binge-watch. Here, take a look at the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023

The Night Manager-Disney Plus Hotstar

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor have been seen in pivotal roles. It is an action-based film. A former Navy officer avenges his girlfriend's death by being a night manager at a five-star hotel.

Farzi- Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are seen with Kay Kay Menon in this gripping tale. It is a crime-comedy series.

Class-Netflix

It is the Indian adaptation of the Spanish show Elite. The plot is around the murder of a school student.

The Last of Us- Disney Plus Hotstar

Joel and Ellie survive a deadly pandemic and they want to save humanity from extinction.

You: Season 4- Netflix

Joe Goldberg is shown to be a bookstore manager who is obsessed with a lady and makes varied plans to stalk her.

Kaleidoscope- Amazon Prime Video

It is a heist drama that has been loved by audiences on Netflix.

Jehanabad: Of Love & War

The crime series show has come on Sony Liv and has been one of the big budget films.

Fauda Season 4- Netflix

This Israeli spy thriller is back with a new season.

Gaslight- Disney+ Hotstar

This highly anticipated movie will have Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and is about Misha who is seen coming back to her family to see her dad missing.

Rana Naidu- Netflix

Rana Naidu is a problem solver. Issues arise when his dad is released from prison. Rana has to manage his conflicts.

