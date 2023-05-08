Top 10 trending Bollywood murder mysteries on OTT

If you love the murder mystery genre add these movies to your watchlist

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Drishyam - Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam is one of the best Murder Mystery to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Gaslight - Disney+ Hotstar

Sara Ali Khan’s Gaslight revolves around the murder of her father.

Monica, O My Darling - Netflix

Monica, O My Darling is a neo-noir murder mystery thriller.

Andhadhun - Netflix

Talking about murder mysteries we can’t move ahead without mentioning Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun.

Talvar - Netflix

Arushi Talvar’s murder case shook the nation and Irfan Khan played a police officer in its cinematic adaptation.

Itteqfaq - Netflix

Itteqfaq starring Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna is an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The Body - Netflix

Emraan Hashmi’s The Body revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a body from the morgue.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

Nawazudding Siddiqui plays a cop in this intriguing murder mystery.

Badla - Netflix

Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is another murder mystery to add to your watchlist.

Vodka Diaries - Amazon Prime Video

Kay Kay Menon investigates a series of murders that take place in Manali in one night.

