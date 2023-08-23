Gauahar Khan's Top 10 ethnic looks that prove she's a true desi girl

Here is Gauahar Khan's 10 ethnic looks that are pure elegance.

Aug 23, 2023

Saree Look

Gauahar Khan's elegant saree moments showcase her deep connection with her Indian roots.

Anarkali

Her green traditional anarkali ensembles perfectly capture the essence of desi fashion.

Sharara Look

Her preference for glittering Yellow sharara showcases her embrace of classic beauty.

Anarkali with Sharara

Gauahar's experimenting with glittering Anarkali with Sharara styles showcases her comfort and confidence.

Beautiful jewellery

Gauahar's accessorising with jhumkas, maang tikka, and bangles adds a touch of authenticity to her ethnic outfits.

Silk lehenga

Silk Lehengas adorned with beautiful gold lace patties reflect her affinity for traditional outfits.

Kurti-Plazo

This look of Gauhar's kurti with palazzo is really mesmerising.

Vibrant colours

Gauahar's choice of vibrant colours and intricate embroidery pays homage to Indian craftsmanship.

Fusion looks

She effortlessly pulls off fusion looks, blending traditional silhouettes with contemporary elements.

Shows cultural Heritage

Gauahar Khan's commitment to embracing her cultural heritage through fashion truly establishes her as a true desi girl

