Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh and more Top 10 celebrities who were slapped with FIRs

There have been many stars like Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh and more who have been slammed with FIR's. Here, check out the full list of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023
Two FIR's were filed against the star for hurting sentiments of people with his nude photoshoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An FIR has been filed against SRK's wife lately by a man who claims that the company of which Gauri has been a brand ambassador did not give him a flat which he had purchased. He got influenced by Gauri but did not get the posesssion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An FIR was filed agains tthe actor and Deepika Padukone over the saffron coloured bikini she wore and danced with SRK in Pathaan song Besharam Rnag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An FIR was loged against the actor for his alleged hate speech during campaign for Gujarat election campaign.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A businessman filed an FIR stating that Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra duped him of Rs 1.59 crore after telling him that a fitness centre franchise will be opened in Pune.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A financer from UAE fled an FIR against the actress, as he was not given the 'good returns' by the makers of 83.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two FIR's were filed against the actress when she compared Mumbai with Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was slammed with an FIR for creating dispute between Hindus and Buddhists with a question in his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was slapped with an FIR for allegedly criminal breach of trust.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Lucknow resident filed an FIR against the actor for promoting an online shopping site which was duping customers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
