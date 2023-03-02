Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh and more Top 10 celebrities who were slapped with FIRs

There have been many stars like Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh and more who have been slammed with FIR's. Here, check out the full list of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Ranveer Singh

Two FIR's were filed against the star for hurting sentiments of people with his nude photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Khan

An FIR has been filed against SRK's wife lately by a man who claims that the company of which Gauri has been a brand ambassador did not give him a flat which he had purchased. He got influenced by Gauri but did not get the posesssion.

Shah Rukh Khan

An FIR was filed agains tthe actor and Deepika Padukone over the saffron coloured bikini she wore and danced with SRK in Pathaan song Besharam Rnag.

Paresh Rawal

An FIR was loged against the actor for his alleged hate speech during campaign for Gujarat election campaign.

Shilpa Shetty

A businessman filed an FIR stating that Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra duped him of Rs 1.59 crore after telling him that a fitness centre franchise will be opened in Pune.

Deepika Padukone

A financer from UAE fled an FIR against the actress, as he was not given the 'good returns' by the makers of 83.

Kangana Ranaut

Two FIR's were filed against the actress when she compared Mumbai with Pakistan.

Amitabh Bachchan

He was slammed with an FIR for creating dispute between Hindus and Buddhists with a question in his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sunny Leone

She was slapped with an FIR for allegedly criminal breach of trust.

Ranbir Kapoor

A Lucknow resident filed an FIR against the actor for promoting an online shopping site which was duping customers.

