Aamir's second wife had a sad miscarriage back in 2009, when they were expecting to become parents.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2001 before Nysa was born that Kajol suffered an ectopic pregnancy. She suffered a miscarriage because of the same.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly Saira was eight months pregnant when she lost her baby. Due to high blood pressure the baby got choked in the umbilical cord. She could not conceive later.Source: Bollywood
The ex-pair had got married in 2014 and in that year Shweta had a miscarriage. Reportedly it was at that time Pulkit was in an affair with Yami Gautam.Source: Bollywood
The actor and his wife would have been parents to twins but their happiness was short lived. It was in 2012 they lost their twins post Natasha suffered a miscarriage.Source: Bollywood
Post getting married in 2013, Rashami had got pregant after a few months. Reportedly on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa she revealed that she had lost her child.Source: Bollywood
Sofia had taken to social media to announce about her pregnancy. After posting the news of her divorce she also spoke about her miscarriage which took place reportedly due to stress.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2010, that before Shilpa was blessed with Viaan she suffered a miscarriage owing to a few complications that had taken place.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri had a few miscarriages in 1997 before Aryan Khan was born.Source: Bollywood
The couple who got married in 2015 were going to be parents in 2018. Ankita was four months pregnant at that time. She was at an award show and a day later her miscarriage took place.Source: Bollywood
