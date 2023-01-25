Gauri Khan's hottest photos in 52

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan does not look like 52. Take a look at the utmost sultry snaps of the poised lady which is all things pretty.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Cannot keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan's darling wife Gauri is 52 and does not even look the same.

Mother to three

Gauri is a hot mom to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. She always removes time for her family.

Cool mom

Gauri is a cool mother who gives cute dating advices to her daughter Suhana.

Calm

Gauri and SRK make the best combination of calm and charm. What fo you think?

Understatement

If we say that this is not one of the best snaps of Gauri would totally be an understatement.

Picture perfect

Gauri has got good looks from her mom Savita Chhibber undeniably.

Hottest

Gauri knows to break the internet with her hot snaps and how?

Adorable

Can we say that this has been the most adorable snap of Gauri? Undeniably yes!

Cutest

The mom of three is closest to all, her favourite being AbRam for sure.

Picture perfect

We cannot help stop staring at this hot picture of Gauri.

Thanks For Reading!

