Gauri Khan's hottest photos in 52

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan does not look like 52. Take a look at the utmost sultry snaps of the poised lady which is all things pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's darling wife Gauri is 52 and does not even look the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri is a hot mom to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. She always removes time for her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri is a cool mother who gives cute dating advices to her daughter Suhana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri and SRK make the best combination of calm and charm. What fo you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If we say that this is not one of the best snaps of Gauri would totally be an understatement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri has got good looks from her mom Savita Chhibber undeniably.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri knows to break the internet with her hot snaps and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can we say that this has been the most adorable snap of Gauri? Undeniably yes!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mom of three is closest to all, her favourite being AbRam for sure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We cannot help stop staring at this hot picture of Gauri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!