Gauri Khan's Top 10 statements that give an insight into her life with Shah Rukh Khan and kids

Times when Gauri Khan got candid about family life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Gauri Khan is lovingly called as the First Lady of Bollywood as she is the driving force behind king Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The successful entrepreneur celebrates her birthday today. Here's all about her life with King Khan and kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan once revealed that SRK is the easiest person to be with. He doesn't through his weight around and is rather good with all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan has often gushed about SRK and said that he is the best husband ever. She even once said that SRK has a knack of making everyone feel special.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan revealed one annoying habit of Shah Rukh Khan and that is, spend 100 hours of bathroom reading, watching TV and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the launch of her book My Life In A Design, Gauri revealed that son Aryan is a busy man and it was difficult for her to get his dates to click family portrait.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have revealed that they respect and give each other space as it is very important in a relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauri Khan revealed that she likes to create balance between work and family. She and SRK make sure to spend quality time with kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have revealed that the family always has dinner together. At the table, they discuss about each other's day as Gauri Khan believes in having a satisfying, happy day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan has revealed that Aryan Khan is her fashion police and keeps a check on what she's wearing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan once shared that she loses out on work as people think she would have 'nakhras' because she is Shah Rukh Khan's wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!