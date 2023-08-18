Ghoomer, Guns and Gulaabs and more new movies, series releases this week on OTT, theaters

New movies and web series to watch this weekend

Rupal Purohit

Aug 18, 2023

Guns and Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan’s web series will stream on Netflix on 18th August 2023.

Ghommer

Abhishek Bachchan’s sports drama to release in theaters on 18th August.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

The docu-series on Punjabi artiste AP Dhillon will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18th August.

Depp V. Heard

The docu series on the legal separation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now streaming on Netflix.

Blue Beetle

Action adventure Blue Beetle will release in theaters on 18th August 2023.

The Chosen

The Chosen will release on Netflix on 18th August 2023.

Mask Girl

Korean Drama Mask Girl will release on Netflix on 18th August.

Fuh Se Fantasy S2

Fuh Se Fantasy S2 will air on Jio Cinema from 17th August 2023.

The Queen Mary

The Queen Mary is mystery drama releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.

Monkey King

Animated movie Monkey King will release on Netflix on the 18th of August.

