Ghoomer, Guns and Gulaabs and more new movies, series releases this week on OTT, theaters

New movies and web series to watch this weekendSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan’s web series will stream on Netflix on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan’s sports drama to release in theaters on 18th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The docu-series on Punjabi artiste AP Dhillon will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The docu series on the legal separation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action adventure Blue Beetle will release in theaters on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Chosen will release on Netflix on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean Drama Mask Girl will release on Netflix on 18th August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fuh Se Fantasy S2 will air on Jio Cinema from 17th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen Mary is mystery drama releasing in theaters on 18th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animated movie Monkey King will release on Netflix on the 18th of August.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!