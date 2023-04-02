Gigi Hadid to Tom Holland, Hollywood celebs who attended grand opening of NMACC

Several Bollywood glammed up the night and international celebrities too joined in

Rupal Purohit

NMACC

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

International Celebrities

NMACC was a star-studded affair gala night with the presence of Hollywood celebrities

Tom Holland

Spiderman fame Tom Holland visited India for the first time to attend the NMACC event

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz too oozed her glamour quotient at NMACC

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain was present at the star-studded night of NMACC

Nick Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas also marked his presence at Mukesh Ambani’s NMACC

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Global icon star Priyanka Chopra visited India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie for the event.

Jeff Koons

Internationally renowned sculptor Jeff Koons participated in the launch of NMACC

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid visited India to attend the gala event of Mukesh Ambani’s NMACC at BKC, Mumbai

Zendaya

Zendaya was also present at the event alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland

