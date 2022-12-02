Good fashion

Whether it is a bikini or just wearing a bralette and jeans Giorgia knows to make head spin with her sartorial picks.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Enviable figure

Giorgia is a true stunner in every possible way and likes to make her fans happy with her hot snaps.

Source: Bollywood

Skip your heartbeat

The model-turned-star will always ensure that your heart beats a skip because of her social media uploads.

Source: Bollywood

Slaying the frame

Look at the way Giorgia is looking at the camera with so much of comfort and ease in a bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Beachwear goals

The diva is a pro when it comes to beach fashion. She knows to look sexy in every frame.

Source: Bollywood

Scintillating figure

The Italian lady is often seen dressed in skimpy attires and her hot avatars are too drool-worthy to handle.

Source: Bollywood

Popular face

Girogia is famous as she is always seen with Arbaaz. Another reason is she posts sultry snaps of herself in a bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Hottest look

If this snap of Arbaaz's girlfriend does not leave you shocked then we do not know what will leave you.

Source: Bollywood

Always in news

Arbaaz also makes a lot of headlines because of his alleged romance with this hot Italian model. They are often seen together.

Source: Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend

Giorgia Andriani who is a model and an actress is in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan. This is one of the reasons why she hogs the limelight.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mushiest snaps

 Find Out More