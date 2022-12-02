Whether it is a bikini or just wearing a bralette and jeans Giorgia knows to make head spin with her sartorial picks.Source: Bollywood
Giorgia is a true stunner in every possible way and likes to make her fans happy with her hot snaps.Source: Bollywood
The model-turned-star will always ensure that your heart beats a skip because of her social media uploads.Source: Bollywood
Look at the way Giorgia is looking at the camera with so much of comfort and ease in a bikini.Source: Bollywood
The diva is a pro when it comes to beach fashion. She knows to look sexy in every frame.Source: Bollywood
The Italian lady is often seen dressed in skimpy attires and her hot avatars are too drool-worthy to handle.Source: Bollywood
Girogia is famous as she is always seen with Arbaaz. Another reason is she posts sultry snaps of herself in a bikini.Source: Bollywood
If this snap of Arbaaz's girlfriend does not leave you shocked then we do not know what will leave you.Source: Bollywood
Arbaaz also makes a lot of headlines because of his alleged romance with this hot Italian model. They are often seen together.Source: Bollywood
Giorgia Andriani who is a model and an actress is in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan. This is one of the reasons why she hogs the limelight.Source: Bollywood
