Giorgia Andriani's Top 10 exclusive winter skincare tips

Giorgia Andriani the pretty girlfriend of Arbaaz Khan has revealed her winter skincare secrets which you need to make a note of immediately.
Giorgia likes to drink lots of water as winters can make her skin dry.
It keeps the skin moisturised and also keeps it supple.
Girogia likes to remove her makeup with a cotton pad before she hits the bed.
Giorgia also likes to put a mask made out of aloe vera gel and milk on her skin.
Girogia likes to eat simple home cooked food that has good vegetables and fats.
Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend also likes to drink carrot juice and loves to have a smoothie bowl.
The pretty lady never forgets to leave her home without applying sunscreen.
Giorgia likes to apply lip balm and also likes to destress which keeps her happy.
Arbaaz's cute girlfriend likes travelling which helps her in unwind and also loves to go to the spa.
Giorgia likes to use roseship oil during massage which makes her happy.
